Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lowered by NexWave Capital Partners LLC

NexWave Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 49.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $3,412.77. 112,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,835. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,421.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,348.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

