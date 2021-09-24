Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Chenming Hu Sells 3,666 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chenming Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.89. The company had a trading volume of 702,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,307. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $169.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Ambarella by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 150,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ambarella by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 218,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after acquiring an additional 65,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

