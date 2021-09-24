American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

ACC stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 716.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $52.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 348,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,261,000 after buying an additional 45,111 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,891,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

