American Century Companies Inc. Buys 215 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 59.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $210.90 on Friday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.85 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.32 and a 200-day moving average of $230.12. The company has a market capitalization of $766.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.15.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

