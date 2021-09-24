American Century Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 4,107 Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brady by 1,986.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Brady by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.