American Century Companies Inc. Has $258,000 Stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,685,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 344,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,998,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 656,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 177,767 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 937,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 176,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 159.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,951 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSG stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $183.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

