American Century Companies Inc. Has $292,000 Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 614.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of Newpark Resources worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 1,460.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 1,903,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 119,832 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 292.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,110,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 827,626 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 880,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 671,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 371.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 858,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 676,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Newpark Resources news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NR stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $288.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.83.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $142.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

