American Century Companies Inc. Sells 77,475 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,475 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $164,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,035. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVH. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

