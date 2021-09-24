American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of Franklin Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRAF opened at $31.64 on Friday. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $15.31 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

