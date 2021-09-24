American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American National Group were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American National Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Group during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in American National Group by 64.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American National Group during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in American National Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $190.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.50. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $195.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

