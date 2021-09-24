America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) PT Raised to $165.75 at Zacks Investment Research

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its target price increased by Zacks Investment Research to $165.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.48% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRMT. TheStreet downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stephens upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.98.
In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About America’s Car-Mart
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
Read More: What is the definition of market timing?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.