America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) PT Raised to $165.75 at Zacks Investment Research

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its target price increased by Zacks Investment Research to $165.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRMT. TheStreet downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stephens upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.98.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

