Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,208 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Americold Realty Trust worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,464,000 after buying an additional 1,277,697 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,906,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,707,000 after acquiring an additional 873,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,170,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,450,000 after acquiring an additional 188,695 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on COLD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -119.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

