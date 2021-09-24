Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.65.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $507,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,149,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $767,623,000 after buying an additional 36,654 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 94.5% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock opened at $215.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.76 and a 200 day moving average of $239.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

