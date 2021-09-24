Amon Reaches Market Cap of $2.02 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Amon coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $5,896.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00124384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00160684 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

