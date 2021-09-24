Amryt Pharma’s (AMYT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of AMYT opened at $12.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of -0.43. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Amryt Pharma by 15.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,292,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,930,000 after purchasing an additional 300,905 shares during the period. Global Frontier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after buying an additional 185,994 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

