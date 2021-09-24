AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Shares Down 1.9%

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.15. 3,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 44,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

