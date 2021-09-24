Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.02. 18,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,176. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $177.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

