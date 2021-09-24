Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.69.

ADI stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.75. 35,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,176. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.34 and its 200-day moving average is $162.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $177.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

