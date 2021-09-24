Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) & Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Financial Contrast

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Analog Devices alerts:

99.2% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Analog Devices and Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $5.60 billion 11.65 $1.22 billion $4.91 36.10 Lattice Semiconductor $408.12 million 22.73 $47.39 million $0.39 174.44

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. Analog Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Analog Devices and Lattice Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 4 20 0 2.83 Lattice Semiconductor 0 4 4 0 2.50

Analog Devices currently has a consensus target price of $183.92, indicating a potential upside of 3.77%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $60.17, indicating a potential downside of 11.56%. Given Analog Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 26.15% 18.86% 10.62% Lattice Semiconductor 15.33% 19.33% 10.92%

Summary

Analog Devices beats Lattice Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets. The company was founded in 1983 by Samir Palnitkar and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.