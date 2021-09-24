Analysts Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Announce $2.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $2.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $179.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

