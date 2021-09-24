Analysts Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.94 million.

TAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 8,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,852. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $197.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,754,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,922,000 after buying an additional 130,712 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 310,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 63,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,366,000 after buying an additional 71,694 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.