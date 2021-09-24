Analysts Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Hostess Brands reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

