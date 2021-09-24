Analysts Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.19 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce sales of $27.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $28.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $57.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $112.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $121.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $130.88 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of SGMO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. 11,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,688. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,523,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 54,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 25,408 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 196,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

