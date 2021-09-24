Analysts Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.93 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,134,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,431,615. Tilray has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.61.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 121.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 122,103 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at $1,399,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 473.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 69.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at $316,000. 11.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.