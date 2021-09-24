Analysts Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to post $61.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.50 million. Aterian posted sales of $58.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $239.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.69 million to $243.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $320.37 million, with estimates ranging from $290.90 million to $349.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATER shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc purchased 1,468,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATER stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 769,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,865,572. The stock has a market cap of $454.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 4.12. Aterian has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

