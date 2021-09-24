Analysts Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $656.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to post $656.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $649.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $663.39 million. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $807.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%.

BKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of BKD stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth $26,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth $64,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth $116,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

