Analysts Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post $0.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.80. BRP posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BRP by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after purchasing an additional 868,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in BRP by 11.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65,143 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 13.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,912,000 after acquiring an additional 158,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,952. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 3.00. BRP has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $102.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.45%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.