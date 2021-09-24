Analysts Expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.28 Million

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report sales of $190.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $183.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $759.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $767.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $750.35 million, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $764.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

FMBI traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $18.54. 10,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,521. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.