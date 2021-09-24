Analysts Expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report sales of $190.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $183.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $759.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $767.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $750.35 million, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $764.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

FMBI traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $18.54. 10,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,521. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

