Analysts Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to Post $3.90 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.76 and the highest is $4.02. Mohawk Industries posted earnings of $3.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.77 to $15.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.28 to $18.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

MHK stock opened at $185.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.88. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,228,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after buying an additional 302,868 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,138,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

