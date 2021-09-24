Analysts Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report sales of $4.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.28 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $18.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,775 shares of company stock valued at $110,429,884 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $205.38 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

