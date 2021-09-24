Analysts Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Target Price at $74.43

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.43.

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ARES stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $77.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,687. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $81.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ares Management by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 39.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 101,788 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 174.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Ares Management by 138.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 26.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,153,000 after buying an additional 230,186 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

