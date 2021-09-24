Analysts Set Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) PT at $59.80

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $228,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,302 shares of company stock worth $2,264,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

