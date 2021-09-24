Analysts Set Expectations for 3M’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for 3M in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2021 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MMM has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

NYSE MMM opened at $181.53 on Thursday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after acquiring an additional 283,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 265,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,502,913,000 after acquiring an additional 73,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

