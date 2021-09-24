Analysts Set Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) PT at GBX 235

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 235 ($3.07).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 182.90 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.19. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 119.54 ($1.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

