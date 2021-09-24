Analysts Set Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) PT at $57.88

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POSH. Raymond James lowered their target price on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,791,204.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $47,742.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 614,475 shares of company stock valued at $18,342,184.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.51. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

