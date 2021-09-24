Analysts Set Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Price Target at $24.57

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 817.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vistra by 619.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.