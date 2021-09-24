Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Check-Cap (CHEK)

Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/23/2021 – Check-Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

9/17/2021 – Check-Cap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

9/16/2021 – Check-Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

9/9/2021 – Check-Cap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

9/8/2021 – Check-Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

8/16/2021 – Check-Cap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

8/13/2021 – Check-Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

8/9/2021 – Check-Cap had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.99 on Friday. Check-Cap Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEK. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter worth about $630,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

