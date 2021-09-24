Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $300.34. 5,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,532. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $302.33. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

