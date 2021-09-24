Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Appian by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Appian by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Appian by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APPN opened at $105.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.70. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPN. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

Appian Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.