Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $64,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

