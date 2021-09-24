Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

AGTC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,164. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGTC shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 121.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,550 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

