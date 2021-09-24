AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $95.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as high as $79.72 and last traded at $76.94. Approximately 5,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,104,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.08.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APP. Citigroup boosted their target price on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,900,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,394,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,169 shares of company stock worth $11,117,179 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

