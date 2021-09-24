Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.34 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aramark by 518.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,383 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Aramark by 9,699.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,951 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 48.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aramark by 55.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 572.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,680,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.