Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Makes New Investment in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 0.66% of RXR Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,399,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,942,000.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

RXRA stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA).

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.