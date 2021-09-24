Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Sells 197,009 Shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lowered its stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,009 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Gores Metropoulos II were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth about $7,177,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000.

Gores Metropoulos II stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

