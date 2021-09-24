Ares Protocol Market Cap Achieves $3.57 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $469,287.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00071742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00108245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00148275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,092.46 or 1.00152916 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,875.02 or 0.06840688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.45 or 0.00779115 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,503,638 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

