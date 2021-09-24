argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Lifted to Buy at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Redburn Partners currently has $325.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $205.00.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of argenx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.07.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $318.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.69. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $238.58 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 38.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in argenx by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.