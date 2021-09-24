argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Lifted to Buy at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Redburn Partners currently has $325.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $205.00.
ARGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of argenx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.07.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $318.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.69. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $238.58 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 38.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in argenx by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About argenx
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
