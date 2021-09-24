Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

ARGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

