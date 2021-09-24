Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 169,949 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,110,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,949 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.07% of Wayfair worth $350,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,478.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Wayfair by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.63.

W stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.84. The company had a trading volume of 38,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,422. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total value of $211,567.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,423 shares in the company, valued at $28,046,234.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,224 in the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

