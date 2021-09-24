Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,465,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,726 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $587,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after purchasing an additional 780,864 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $158,706.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,581 shares of company stock valued at $21,616,614. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.20. 8,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,058. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

